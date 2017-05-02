Hearing into shark mitigation measures

Four bull sharks were tagged and released in the Richmond River at Ballina on Thursday 23 February 2017.

SHARK attack witnesses, surf life savers and marine scientists are among many who will take to the stage tomorrow in Byron Bay to present evidence for a hearing in to shark mitigation and deterrence measures.

Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson will be chairing the Senate Environment and Communications Senate Committee as it conducts the hearing in a hope to take the "politics, fear and hysteria" out of the issue.

The hearing will look at key issues presented to the committee, including regulation around shark mitigation from lethal culling methods to new technologies such as personal deterrent devices.

Mr Whish-Wilson said the committee will delve in to federal environmental laws and "how the state governments are accessing loop holes" to put in place shark nets and other lethal culling methods.

The Byron Bay hearing is one of three stops as the committee aims to collect evidence in search of better solutions around the country.

Mr Whish-Wilson said NSW is an important stop as it has been a significant matter of public interest.

"The event isn't just a green inquiry," Mr Whish-Wilson said, noting both sides of the story will be presenting their thoughts and ideas.

"The Byron and Ballina majors will be presenting opposite each other...their different perspectives will make it interesting", he said.

Community members from environment groups and individuals in support of local shark culling will all have their chance to speak and marine scientists and professors will present data around the frequency of shark occurrences and behaviour.

"We want to know how far away we are to getting some good shark mitigation technologies in place for beach safety," Mr Whish-Wilson said.

The Hearing will take place tomorrow Tuesday May 2 from 8.30am at Belongil Pavillion, Elements of Byron, 144 Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay.