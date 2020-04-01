‘Healthy’ 13yo UK’s youngest virus victim

A 13-year-old "healthy" boy has died in hospital from coronavirus - becoming the UK's youngest victim of the pandemic.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, South West London, was rushed to King's College Hospital in London after suffering breathing difficulties.

But a hospital spokesperson has since confirmed the teenager has passed away, The Sun reports.

"Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time," the spokesperson said last night.

"The death has been referred to the Coroner and no further comment will be made."

A family spokesman said he was later put into an induced coma, but tragically died alone yesterday morning - adding they were unaware of any underlying health conditions.

A statement released on GoFund Me said: "Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to Kings College Hospital.

"He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning.

"To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

Mark Stephenson, director at the Madinah College in Brixton, said the youngster wasn't with family when he died, due to fears of transmission.

A fundraiser has been set up to help his struggling family pay for his funeral.

He has launched the page to raise funds for the teen's funeral, as Ismail's sister is said to be a teacher at the school.

He said: "Ismail was tested positive for COVID-19.

"They have not released the body yet, as the coroner wants to do an autopsy - I'm assuming due to his young age and not having underlying conditions."

By 8.30pm this evening, more than £20,000 ($40,000) had been raised - smashing the initial £4,000 ($8000) target to help with funeral costs.

It also revealed the family recently tragically lost their father to cancer.

It comes after a heartbroken dad paid tribute to his "very healthy" 19-year-old son after he died from coronavirus at a London hospital.

Luca Di Nicola, originally from Italy but living in North London, is one of the UK's youngest COVID-19 victim with no underlying health conditions.

The teenager had visited his GP with coronavirus symptoms last week but was reportedly given paracetamol and told he had "nothing to worry about".

But his condition worsened and he was rushed to North Middlesex Hospital after his lips "turned purple" and he collapsed.

The teen passed away the next day on March 24.

His dad Mirko Di Nicolahas told La Repubblica newspaper he has since received a letter from North Middlesex Hospital confirming his son had tested positive for the killer virus.

Luca Di Nicola died from a lung complication at 19 years old.

It comes as the United Kingdom and Spain both reported their deadliest days so far.

A total 367 deaths were reported in Britain on Tuesday, bringing its toll to 1651, while another 849 deaths pushed Spain's to 8,189.

In Australia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases approaches 5000 and the death toll rises to 19, there have been some early positive signs of the famous flattening of the curve.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said today growth had slowed from 25-30 per cent a day to about 9 per cent.

"That's an achievement to which all Australians have contributed," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

"This progress is early, it's significant, but now, with these additional rules around gatherings and movement, we are going the next step to help reduce again the level of infection, and to support our containment."

