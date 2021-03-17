COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

NUMBER ONE: At Lismore Base Hospital, Intensive Care Nurse Rachel Benson was the first health worker in the NNSWLHD to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Nurse Educator Roger Revill. Photo: Alison Paterson

Two of the first frontline health workers to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccination have expressed relief after they were earlier involved in caring for positive pandemic cases at Lismore Base Hospital.

But Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the vaccination would not be mandatory, even for frontline health workers and clinicians in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday March 17, 2021, Intensive Care Nurse Rachel Benson and Infectious Diseases Registrar Dr David Stephenson received their first of two COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ms Benson and Dr Stephenson both worked on the first COVID-19 positive patients admitted to Lismore Base Hospital in 2020.

The pair said they were very happy to be vaccinated against the pandemic.

Ms Benson who was the first frontline workers to get the jab said the vaccination, "adds another layer of protection."

"It was an anxious time," she said.

"(Although) we were full PPE, we were all very nervous about what this meant for our patients, ourselves, our families and our colleagues." she said.

"I'm very excited it is another layer of protection."

Dr Stephenson said everyone in the community should get the vaccination.

"Having the vaccine today means I will have more confidence if we get any more patients to care for with COVID-19," he said.

"It was a worrying time."

FIRST JABS: At Lismore Base Hospital Infectious Diseases Registrar Dr David Stephenson was the second in the NNSWLHD to receive his COVID-19 vaccination when he rolled up his sleeve for Registered Nurse Janelle Wilson. Photo: Alison Paterson

Mr Jones said the inoculations being made available were the culmination of "a lot of hard work by our dedicated staff."

"This is an amazing day, 366 days since our first locally acquired COVID-19 case was admitted to Lismore Base Hospital we are now at the beginning of whole a raft of vaccinations for the staff and community," he said.

"The vaccination is not mandatory for any staff in NSW Health, we strongly encourage people to take it for their protection and that of their family and community."

Mr Jones said contrary to criticism, the AstraZeneca vaccine was backed by "solid scientific evidence".

"This vaccination has been years in the making with a huge amount of international scientific and international commitment," he said.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has ticked all the Therapeutic Goods Administration and World Health Organisation boxes."

Mr Jones said they will still rely on PPE and COVID-19 vaccinations whether staff have the job or not.

"Don't listen to people who are ignorant and don't understand the science," he said.

Mr Jones said while Northern NSW Local Health District will commence three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Lismore Base Hospital on 17 March, the Tweed Hospital will start on 19 March and Grafton Base Hospital on 22 March.

He said in the coming weeks, outreach clinics will also begin operating at the Multi-Purpose

Sites at Bonalbo, Nimbin, Kyogle and Urbenville.

Initially, the clinics will provide vaccines for health staff, residential aged care

residents, and local Ambulance personnel.

The clinics will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires people to receive

two vaccinations approximately 12 weeks apart.