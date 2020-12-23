Health experts baffled by mystery case

NSW health authorities recorded eight new cases of community transmission on Wednesday morning as the state eagerly awaits details of how they'll be allowed to spend Christmas.

Seven infections were added to the northern beaches cluster, taking the outbreak's total to 97 which has progressively improved throughout the week.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the eighth infection was linked to the case from the western suburbs revealed on Tuesday - a health care worker involved in the transfer of patients from the international airport.

Health authorities are still unable to link this health care worker's infection to any known cases, and are still investigating where that came from.

Ms Berejiklian announced a "modest" change to restrictions over the Christmas period.

"We appreciate what a difficult time this is for everybody across the state, in particular our thoughts are with those who are already in isolation because, as we know, when you're in isolation you can't have contact with anybody for 14 days, depending when you started that isolation," she told reporters.

"So our thoughts are with those who will be in isolation over Christmas.

"In relation to regional NSW, there will be no changes. In relation to Greater Sydney, there will be no changes but for one tweak and that is, on the 24th, 25th and 26th, you can have, of course, 10 people into your home, but you will be able to have, in addition to that, children under 12."

NSW Health has said anyone who visited these venues at these times is considered a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether a negative result is received.

These include the following:

Paddington Alimentari cafe, 2 Hopetoun St, Paddington - Thursday, December 17 from 5.30am-6pm, Friday, 18 December, from 5.30am-6pm, and Saturday, December 18 from 5.30am-6pm

All patrons who were seated at this venue - inside or outside - at the above times should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Patrons who bought takeaway should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately should they appear.

Tens of thousands of NSW residents have come forward for testing in the last few days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Charlie & Franks, IBM Plaza, Shop 1, 601 Pacific Highway, St Leonards, Wednesday, December 16 9am-10am

Staff and patrons who were at the venue on this day for at least one hour between 9am-10am are close contacts and should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result.

Patrons who were there for less than one hour between 9am-10am are casual contacts and we are requesting that you get tested as soon as possible and isolate pending test results.

Fitness First Mona Vale, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, 10 Park St, Mona Vale, Thursday, December 17 - 11.30am-1pm

The following public transport routes, B1-2, have been updated, and the same 14-day isolation directive applies:

Monday, December 14, departing Wynyard Station Stand B, 5.47pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.40pm

Tuesday, December 15, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.39am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.29am

Tuesday, December 15, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 6.28pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.21pm

Wednesday, December 16, departing Warriewood BLine Pittwater Rd 6.53am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.41am

Wednesday, December 16, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.31pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.25pm

Anyone who visited the following venues is considered a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Scoop Wholefoods, Shop 6, 10 Park Street, Mona Vale, all times on Wednesday, December 16 through to Friday December 18

Scoop Wholefoods, 14 Spit Rd, Mosman, Thursday December 17 between 8am and 10am

London Hotel, Paddington, Thursday December 17 between 8.15pm and 9.30pm

Brooke Withers Swim School, Warriewood, Wednesday December 16 between 2pm and 3.30pm

Warriewood Valley Playground Rocket Park, Warriewood, Thursday December 17 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

The full list of venues can be found here.

Originally published as Health experts baffled by mystery case