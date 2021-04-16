Menu
WNBA draft: Shyla Heal goes pick No.8 to the Chicago Sky
Basketball

Heal off to the States as WNBA dream comes true

by Jocelyn Airth
16th Apr 2021 10:19 AM

Australia's Shyla Heal is heading to the WNBA.

The 19-year-old's dream came true after the Chicago Sky selected Heal as the No.8 overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Heal has followed in the footsteps of Australian basketball stars Lauren Jackson, Penny Taylor, Kristen Veal, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey, Liz Cambage, Alanna Smith and Ezi Magbegor, who each went in the first rounds of their respective WNBA Drafts.

Heal follows in the footsteps of her famous father, Australian basketball great Shane Heal.

Shane had stints in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs as well as a decorated career with the national team and in the NBL.

The point guard celebrated the news with her friends and family at The Star's 24/7 Sports Bar on Friday morning.

Charli Collier of Texas went as the No.1 overall draft pick to the Dallas Wings.

Heal burst onto the professional scene as a 14-year-old when she made her WNBL debut with the South East Queensland Stars.

Last year, Heal was named WNBL Youth Player of the Year and finished the season with averages of 25.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Townsville Fire.

She placed in the league's top five scorers, ahead of WNBA stars Mitchell (12.2ppg) and big Ezi Magbegor (15.4ppg).

Heal has already won gold medals for Australia's junior sides and has been training with the Australian Opals squad ahead of Tokyo2021.

Originally published as Heal off to the States as WNBA dream comes true

