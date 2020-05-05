The NRL's chief financial officer has followed his former boss Todd Greenberg out the door at rugby league headquarters.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Tony Crawford packed up and left the NRL building in Moore Park on Friday and will not return.

Crawford has been blamed by the clubs for the game's precarious financial position that was largely exposed in the COVID-19 shutdown.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The NRL has been forced to take out a $250 million line of credit from UK financiers to get through the crisis and prepare for the May 28 return to football.

An NRL spokesman declined to comment on the development Monday night and Crawford did not take phone calls or reply to text messages.

It is believed he was on an annual salary of around $800,000.

Despite the NRL making a $30 million profit last year, Crawford has had a testy relationship with club powerbrokers over the distribution of funds.

Todd Greenberg quite as CEO of the NRL as the game struggled amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images.

The Daily Telegraph revealed recently that Greenberg was sacked on the day commission chairman Peter V'landys received an email from a club CEO about the lack of communication with the Crawford and the now departed CEO.

It is understood other senior executives are facing uncertain futures in a cost-cutting blitz being led by V'landys.

Originally published as Heads continue to roll at NRL as Greenberg's CFO axed