Parts of the Pacific Motorway north of Byron Bay will be slower to navigate at night from Sunday. Picture: Google Maps
News

Heading north? Expect delays on Pacific Motorway

Rebecca Fist
21st Mar 2020 11:00 PM
DRIVING north of Byron Bay in the upcoming week?

Motorists have been advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway for repair work to be carried out between Ewingsdale and Tweed Heads from Sunday.

Work to repair guardrail and wire rope will be carried out at a number of locations between Ewingsdale and the Gold Coast interchange at Tweed Heads.

To reduce impacts to motorists, work will be carried out between 6pm and 3am over five nights from Sunday March 22 to Friday March 27, weather permitting.

Some lane closures will be in place while work is carried out, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

