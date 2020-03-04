He was literally born to sing the blues

Cedric O. Burnside is an American electric blues drummer, guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is the son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist R. L. Burnside.

AMERICAN electric blues and hill country musician, Cedric Burnside, is coming back to Australia this month for a 15-date national tour.

The Grammy-nominated 41-year-old still lives on several acres not far from the Holly Springs, Mississippi, home where he was raised by ‘Big Daddy’, his grandfather, the late singer, songwriter and guitarist R.L. Burnside.

Cedric Burnside famously played with R.L., just as his own father, drummer Calvin Jackson, did.

By the age of 13, he began to tour with his grandfather’s band, as a drummer.

He had overlapped his father’s time in the band, and would eventually replace him on the drums.

Cedric Burnside was literally born to the blues, more specifically, the ‘rhythmically unorthodox’ Hill Country variant, which emerged from Mississippi, where he grew up surrounded (and influenced) by Junior Kimbrough, Jessie May Hemphill and Otha Turner, as well as delta musicians T-Model Ford and Paul “Wine” Jones.

Burnside has released eight albums between 2006 and 2018.

He won his fourth overall, and third consecutive Blues Music Award in May 2014, in the category of Instrumentalist – Drums. He won the award again in 2019.

The album Descendants of Hill Country was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Blues Album.

Benton County Relic, his latest 2018 release,was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

Special guest support will be The Warren Earl Band.

At Club Mullum (Mullum Ex Services Club), on Thursday, March 12. For tickets visit redsquaremusic.com.au.