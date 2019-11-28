Zlatko Sikorsky 'put bullets in the barrel and spun it’

Accused killer Zlatko Sikorsky allegedly forced a woman to play Russian roulette just weeks before police say he murdered 16-year-old Larissa Beilby.

ACCUSED killer Zlatko Sikorsky allegedly stuffed a gun into a "petrified" woman's mouth and forced her to play Russian roulette, just weeks before police say he murdered 16-year-old Larissa Beilby and stuffed her body inside a barrel.

Sikorsky, 36, was on Thursday committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on two counts of attempted murder and one charge of torture against mother of three Chantelle Maker.

Sikorsky was arrested on the Sunshine Coast following the death of Ms Beilby,

The Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard he had earlier faced a committal hearing in the same court over the charges, where it was revealed he allegedly put a gun in the woman's mouth at a Logan car wash in early June 2018 and pulled the trigger twice.

Zlatko Sikorsky will stand trial on two counts of attempted murder and one charge of torture against Chantelle maker. Picture: Darren England/AAP

During the hearing, the alleged victim, Ms Maker, told the court she had been in a car with Sikorksy on June 5 and was "petrified" the man would kill her.

After the ordeal she is alleged to have told her mother, Lynette Darby, that Sikorksy bashed her and loaded a gun with three bullets, spaced within the barrel, before putting it in the woman's mouth.

Ms Maker told the court the bullets had a gold tip and Sikorksy had previously told her they were teflon-coated.

"I fought it at first because he pushed it on my lips, then he pushed it though because I refused to open my mouth," Ms Maker said during evidence.

She later said: "He put the bullets into the barrel and spun it and he put it (the gun) together …"

Ms Darby told the court a few days after the incident her daughter told her in detail about what had allegedly happened.

"She said he made her play Russian roulette," she said.

Throughout the hearing, defence Barrister Tim Ryan played footage of Sikorksy and Ms Maker at the car wash in the Logan Hyperdome on the night he had allegedly threatened to kill her.

Ms Maker told the court throughout the hearing she previously had a stroke and had trouble with her memory.

Under cross-examination, she struggled to remember any specifics of the alleged attempted murder and it was not captured on the CCTV played to the court, Mr Ryan argued.

Mr Ryan also noted Ms Maker did not appear distressed in the footage.

"That's why I'm alive, because I didn't act frightened and I didn't carry on," Ms Maker said.

He later argued the evidence before the court of the attempted murder went "no further than establishing (Sikorksy) intended to scare or frighten" the woman.

Larissa Beilby died in June 2018. Her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute south of Brisbane.

"There are plainly issues about her reliability and credibility," Mr Ryan said, noting Ms Maker had serious trouble with her recollection.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd said: "The case at its highest is that he's put a loaded gun in her mouth and twice pulled the trigger".

She said the issue should be considered by a jury at a trial and dismissed Mr Ryan's argument there was no case to answer.

On Wednesday, Sikorsky was also committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court for murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interference of the corpse of his 16-year-old girlfriend Ms Beilby, who was allegedly killed at a property in Buccan, south of Brisbane in June 23, 2018.

Ms Beilby had been reported missing by her father one day before her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute, which had been dumped at Stapylton.

Sikorsky will stand trial for the offences at a date yet to be determined by the Brisbane Supreme Court.

He will have several less serious matters, including possession of weapons and drugs, mentioned in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court next year.

Sikorksy remains behind bars.