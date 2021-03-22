Menu
The Old Byron Bay Road is being cleared of a hydraulic fluid spill at Newrybar on Monday March 22, 2021. File Photo: Alison Paterson
News

HAZARD: Truck leaks hydraulic fluid on Ballina Shire road

Alison Paterson
22nd Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Another fuel leak has been reported by the Rural Fire Service as the Northern Rivers continues to be saturated by heavy rain.

On Monday March 22, Rural Fire Service Operations Officer Steve Quinlan said a crew was currently on its way to attend a fuel spill at Newrybar.

“A truck has lost hydraulic fluid on Old Byron Bay Road,” he said.

“We ask drivers to take it easy and don’t drive through flood waters.”

Operations officer Quinlan said the incident was incorrectly noted on the FiresNearMe website as Hinterland Way.

He said that there had been a number of fuel and hydraulic fluid spills over the past few days, which, combined with rain and people not driving to conditions, was a recipe for diaster.

“Please drive carefully,” he said.

