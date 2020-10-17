Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hazard reduction burn goes out of control

by Brenden Hills
17th Oct 2020 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic was backed up for kilometres south of Sydney on Saturday after a hazard reduction fire jumped containment lines.

The Royal National Park hazard reduction burn grew to 100ha in size between Heathcote and Waterfall when the blaze broke the boundary and began moving east.

A RFS spokesman said the fire was believed to have started from a spot fire which led into the Kangaroo Ridge Waterfall blaze, causing heavy smoke across the Princes Hwy.

Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service
Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

Traffic on the Princes Hwy came to a standstill and then even though it remained open in both directions, traffic flow was at reduced speed.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.

Four Rural Fire Service helicopters are at the scene trying to contain the blaze using waterbombing techniques.

NSW Fire and Rescue are also assisting.

The RFS spokesman said no properties are at risk however there is a lot of smoke and the fire remained at advice level.

Originally published as Hazard reduction burn leads to spot fire, traffic delays

More Stories

bushfire editors picks fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Premium Content Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Rugby League AFTER a season of long car trips just to play rugby league in 2020, it now all boils down to 80 minutes of football for several Clarence Valley-based players.

        Finalists announced in $10,000 portrait prize

        Premium Content Finalists announced in $10,000 portrait prize

        News THE full list of finalists has been announced in the 2020 Hurford Hardwood Portrait...

        Eight chances for Lismore races

        Premium Content Eight chances for Lismore races

        Sport SEVEN of the eight horses set to gallop down the straight at Lismore Turf Club’s...

        Filming to close access to another popular North Coast spot

        Premium Content Filming to close access to another popular North Coast spot

        News Film crews will be on location at some of the region's best spots