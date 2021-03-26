Havoc and heroism: how we emerged from catastrophe
Amid the chaos of the worst flooding in fifty years in NSW, heart-stopping images of daring rescues, emotional reunions and deadly devastation emerged during a week many would rather forget.
Parts of Sydney and the state were consumed by torrential rain resulting in floods that isolated communities, separating families, sweeping houses away, killing livestock and tragically claiming the life of a young Sydney man just as the worst of the extraordinary weather event was over.
Here in pictures is the week that was.
Photos
SATURDAY
Rain hammered down and residents were issued evacuation notices and told to prepare for potentially "life threatening" conditions. Flooding hot spots started to pop up across NSW.
SUNDAY
Flooding was widespread with evacuation ordered for dozens of suburbs across the state. Communities were urged to be careful as rain threatened lives. There was heartbreak for one couple who witnessed their house floating away on their wedding day. All images were not as miserable Pregnant bride to be Kate Fotheringham, 30, and groom Wayne Bell, 33, sharing amazing images of their wedding.
MONDAY
The Mid-North Coast bore brought the brunt of the rainfall recording almost 800mm at Red Oak. In Sydney, the Powerhouse Museum construction site was flooded adding fuel to the fire over the controversial development. Thousands were evacuated across the state including Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary.
TUESDAY
The Australian Defence Force deployed choppers and boats for rescue missions across the state. Dozens of homes on the Mid-North Coast were in danger of being flooded as the SES fielded more than 1200 calls for help. And, in happier news the young couple who lost their home were gifted a new place.
WEDNESDAY
The first death from the floods was recorded after a man's body was found in a car overrun with floodwater. The Prime Minister took to the skies to see the extent of the damage while thousands of people continued evacuating their homes.
THURSDAY
The body of a man found in flood water was identified as Ayaz Younus, 25, a Pakistani man who came to Australia to study. Emergency services continued to deliver essential items to stranded communities across the state. There were also emotional reunions with families finally able to cross dangerous floodwaters to see their loved ones.
Originally published as Havoc and heroism: how we emerged from catastrophe