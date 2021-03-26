Havoc and heroism: how we emerged from catastrophe

Amid the chaos of the worst flooding in fifty years in NSW, heart-stopping images of daring rescues, emotional reunions and deadly devastation emerged during a week many would rather forget.

Parts of Sydney and the state were consumed by torrential rain resulting in floods that isolated communities, separating families, sweeping houses away, killing livestock and tragically claiming the life of a young Sydney man just as the worst of the extraordinary weather event was over.

Here in pictures is the week that was.



SATURDAY

Rain hammered down and residents were issued evacuation notices and told to prepare for potentially "life threatening" conditions. Flooding hot spots started to pop up across NSW.

A house floating down the Manning River at Mondrook. Picture: Facebook

Debris flooded beaches on the Mid-North Coast. Picture: Facebook

SUNDAY

Flooding was widespread with evacuation ordered for dozens of suburbs across the state. Communities were urged to be careful as rain threatened lives. There was heartbreak for one couple who witnessed their house floating away on their wedding day. All images were not as miserable Pregnant bride to be Kate Fotheringham, 30, and groom Wayne Bell, 33, sharing amazing images of their wedding.

. A pregnant bride-to-be was saved at the last minute with the use of a chopper after flash floods threatened her wedding day. Picture: Amanda Hibbard

Warragamba spilt for days as the downpour continued. Picture: Water NSW.

Millions of litres of water travelled through down the Nepean River to low lying areas like Emu Plains. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Hawkesbury River started to flow over the New Windsor Bridge, Windsor. Picture: Damian Shaw

MONDAY

The Mid-North Coast bore brought the brunt of the rainfall recording almost 800mm at Red Oak. In Sydney, the Powerhouse Museum construction site was flooded adding fuel to the fire over the controversial development. Thousands were evacuated across the state including Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary.﻿

The corner of Myrtle and Carrington Streets in Marrickville.

Residents of North St Windsor moving to higher ground. Picture: John Grainger

Dozens of fish washed inland from the floods. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

TUESDAY

The Australian Defence Force deployed choppers and boats for rescue missions across the state. Dozens of homes on the Mid-North Coast were in danger of being flooded as the SES fielded more than 1200 calls for help. And, in happier news the young couple who lost their home were gifted a new place.

Families rescued from their Upper Colo home. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

A family was thrown overboard after the vessel capsized in the Hawkesbury floodwaters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

WEDNESDAY

The first death from the floods was recorded after a man's body was found in a car overrun with floodwater. The Prime Minister took to the skies to see the extent of the damage while thousands of people continued evacuating their homes.

Aerial view of North Richmond where devastating floods hit the areas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects damage created by floodwaters. Picture: AAP Image

SES volunteers rescued horses, cattle, cats and dogs from the floodwater. Picture: SES.

THURSDAY

The body of a man found in flood water was identified as Ayaz Younus, 25, a Pakistani man who came to Australia to study. Emergency services continued to deliver essential items to stranded communities across the state. There were also emotional reunions with families finally able to cross dangerous floodwaters to see their loved ones.

Jamie Crinnion, 11, was stranded at a friend’s house after a sleep over. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

Conner Lenton is greeted by his father Grant Lenton. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

Andrew Crick was retrieved from his Freemans Reach property. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker



Originally published as Havoc and heroism: how we emerged from catastrophe