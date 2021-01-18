Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A proposal for rural camping sites is before Byron Shire Council.
A proposal for rural camping sites is before Byron Shire Council.
Council News

Have your say on proposal for new rural camping sites

Liana Boss
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An application to create a small number of camping sites in Ewingsdale has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

The DA, seeking permission to create five "primitive camping sites" and associated amenities at 81 Myocum Rd, was lodged with the council on December 11 last year.

There are existing dwellings, a farm stay and art studio already on the property.

An existing cabana is proposed to be used for the amenities.

According to documents lodged with the DA, there would be an onsite manager to oversee the camping ground, if approved.

$30,000 worth of works are proposed in the application.

The proposal is on public exhibition until January 24.

byron camping byron shire council camping northern rivers community northern rivers councils
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Ballina man charged over alleged two hour pursuit

        Premium Content West Ballina man charged over alleged two hour pursuit

        Crime The accused is facing 14 charges after he allegedly led police through multiple Northern Rivers towns.

        Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

        Premium Content Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

        Crime Police were called to the Lismore property on Saturday afternoon.

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police have sought to identify a man who may be able to assist them

        Man faces court after dangerous car chase across towns

        Premium Content Man faces court after dangerous car chase across towns

        Crime The chase went through Ballina, Alstonville, Lismore and Goonellabah.