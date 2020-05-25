Council to debate draft plan for Lennox Head

A draft concept plan from Ballina Shire Council, to be discussed in its May meeting, proposes some changes to Lennox Head.

A DRAFT plan for a new vision for the main area of Lennox Head will be debated by Ballina Shire Council at this week's meeting.

Councillor Keith Williams welcomed the draft plan, available from the Ballina Shire Council website, and said council had made a commitment to have this project completed by the centenary of Lennox Head in December 2022.

"This looks fantastic - we are slowing cars down, making the place more pedestrian-friendly and significantly increasing tree cover," he said.

"I think that's got to be a real aim - to green up the heart of Lennox - and also to connect the streetscape of the village with the beach, to enable more views through to the beach from the street".

Cr Williams said the concept was relatively simple, but it changes the face of the village and its central business district.

The overall cost of the project is $6 million, budgeted to be completed over two years, and if council accepts the proposal, the document will officially move to a public consultation phase.

The councillor said the design will ensure vehicles will slow down while in the CBD area.

"There are still those who treat Ballina St as an ordinary 60km/h street, and through the design, this will deliberately slow them down and make it clear that this is a shared area of pedestrians and cars, particularly near Ross Park and the children's area," he explained.

One of the main changes Cr Williams saw in the proposal is access for pedestrians and how interconnected the village is.

"There has been a lot of thought put into how to connect from further west, from Park Ln, through to Ballina St, to make it more pedestrian-friendly," he said.

"There are more footpaths and they connect better to the existing shared path network."

Cr Williams said the proposal also created areas for cyclists to be part of the village's plan, and increases the vegetation, which means "a minor reduction of parking spaces, to reclaim a bit of the street for people and for trees."

"We trialled the one-way use of the main street in Lennox Head and we had a very strong reaction against that, so it is not part of this proposal," he added.

• The Ballina Shire Council meeting will be held at Ballina Shire Council chambers on Thursday, May 28, from 9am. Meetings are currently closed to the public, but residents can watch the meetings by clicking here.

