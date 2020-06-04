Have your say on new Ballina beach name

The community is being asked whether like the name Gawandii Beach.

THE community is being asked once more to give feedback on the name of a riverside beach in Ballina.

Earlier this year, Ballina Shire Council voted in favour of to name the riverside beach, located on the eastern side of Missingham Bridge and adjacent to Hill St, Gawandii Beach.

The name honours the Bundjalung word for dolphin and was identified through community consultation with Jali Aboriginal Land Council and the local community.

But the name choice was not the most popular choice, after the majority of community submissions wanted to see the popular swimming spot called Kiosk beach.

Of the 80 council submissions made last year, 17 people chose Kiosk Beach.

Six people wanted to see an Aboriginal name, and a further six asked for the beach to be called Dolphin Beach.

All up, there were 62 name suggestions, including The Grassy Knoll.

Now locals can let the Geographical Names Board know how they feel about the suggested name, as part of the community feedback process continues before the name is approved.

"It is important that place names reflect the character and history of the local area and community," Chair of the Geographical Names Board, Narelle Underwood, said.

"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name."

Details of the proposal can also be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's www.gnb.nsw.gov.au/

Alternatively, email submissions can be sent to ss-gnb@customerservice.nsw.gov.au or written submissions may be lodged with the Secretary Geographical Names Board 346 Panorama Avenue Bathurst NSW 2795.

The closing date for submissions is July 3.