New advice has been issued for anyone who has travelled to another country in the past fortnight.
New advice has been issued for anyone who has travelled to another country in the past fortnight.
Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

13th Mar 2020 6:31 AM

NEW coronavirus advice has been issued by NSW Health overnight, with anyone who has been overseas urged to "practise social distancing".

The health authority said if you have travelled to another country in the past 14 days, you should "self-monitor for symptoms, practise social distancing as much as possible and immediately isolate yourself if you become unwell".

"Social distancing means separating yourself from other people as much as possible when you're in public places, and avoiding crowded places," NSW Health said in its advice.

People are advised to:

  • Attempt to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and others
  • Avoid crowds and mass gatherings where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance away from others
  • Avoid small gatherings in enclosed spaces, for example family celebrations
  • Avoid shaking hands, hugging, or kissing other people
  • Avoid visiting vulnerable people, such as those in aged care facilities or hospitals, infants, or people with compromised immune systems due to illness or medical treatment.

NSW Health said that while social distancing is an "effective measure", it is recognised that it cannot be practised in all situations and "the aim is to reduce potential for transmission".

"It is important that everyone does their part to limit spread of COVID-19," NSW Health explained.

"This will help protect vulnerable people in our community and reduce the burden on our hospitals."

If the coronavirus outbreak worsens, further public health measures will be considered, including the approach to large scale events.

If you develop a fever or respiratory symptoms:

  • Call your doctor or healthdirect on 1800 022 222. When you call, tell them where you have travelled.
  • If your symptoms are severe visit your local emergency department. When you arrive, immediately tell staff where you have travelled.
  • If you have symptoms it is important that you do not go to work, school/university/childcare, the gym, or public areas, and you should not use public transport, taxis, or ride-sharing services. If you need to seek medical care wear a surgical mask if available when attending.​​​

