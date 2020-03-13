Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

New advice has been issued for anyone who has travelled to another country in the past fortnight.

New advice has been issued for anyone who has travelled to another country in the past fortnight. Scott Powick

NEW coronavirus advice has been issued by NSW Health overnight, with anyone who has been overseas urged to "practise social distancing".

>>> Northern NSW health boss says 'we are ready' for COVID-19 outbreak

The health authority said if you have travelled to another country in the past 14 days, you should "self-monitor for symptoms, practise social distancing as much as possible and immediately isolate yourself if you become unwell".

"Social distancing means separating yourself from other people as much as possible when you're in public places, and avoiding crowded places," NSW Health said in its advice.

People are advised to:

Attempt to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and others

Avoid crowds and mass gatherings where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance away from others

Avoid small gatherings in enclosed spaces, for example family celebrations

Avoid shaking hands, hugging, or kissing other people

Avoid visiting vulnerable people, such as those in aged care facilities or hospitals, infants, or people with compromised immune systems due to illness or medical treatment.

NSW Health said that while social distancing is an "effective measure", it is recognised that it cannot be practised in all situations and "the aim is to reduce potential for transmission".

"It is important that everyone does their part to limit spread of COVID-19," NSW Health explained.

"This will help protect vulnerable people in our community and reduce the burden on our hospitals."

If the coronavirus outbreak worsens, further public health measures will be considered, including the approach to large scale events.

If you develop a fever or respiratory symptoms: