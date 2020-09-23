Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
News

Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

by Annie McCann
23rd Sep 2020 8:22 PM

TASMANIA Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.

The police said in a Facebook post Collegiate Middle School girls Madeline "Maddie" Dixon and Molly Martin were last seen leaving the Hobart campus in their school uniform at 8.45am.

Have you seen Madeline Dixon and Molly Martin? Both girls are 14 years of age and were last seen leaving Collegiate...

Posted by Tasmania Police on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

madeline dixon missing child molly martin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        Premium Content 'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        News THE meteor appeared to change colour from green to blue to yellow, according to the lucky Northern Rivers residents who spotted it.

        Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        Premium Content Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        News “I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot...

        The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        Premium Content The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        News FRONTMAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to seven NSW venues in...

        Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        Premium Content Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        News THE Italian Film festival will offer new stories, old classics re-told and some...