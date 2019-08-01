Menu
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown