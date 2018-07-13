Menu
Public hunt for alleged child sex offender

13th Jul 2018 6:54 AM

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a wanted man from NSW's north. Joseph Lowe, 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build, light brown hair, and hazel eyes.

 

Joseph Lowe, aged 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.
Investigators believe the man, who is from Lightning Ridge in northern NSW, may have travelled to North Queensland.

Police have also received information Mr Lowe may be in possession of firearms.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are seeking information from the community about Mr Lowe's whereabouts.

If sighted, people are urged not to approach Mr Lowe but to call triple-0.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

    Local Partners