You’ve been eating this biscuit wrong

A WRITER has sparked a fierce debate online about whether the chocolate on a digestive biscuit goes on the top or the bottom when you eat it.

The popular UK product is much the same as Arnott's Chocolate Wheatens, a golden biscuit with a milk chocolate base.

Amna Saleem tweeted the question to her followers who swiftly offered their two cents on the contentious argument.

I will get back to writing in a sec but help me settle something - when you eat a digestive chocolate biscuit you eat it with the chocolate face down, right? So you can enjoy maximum chocolate. Yes? — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) November 20, 2018

There was a mixture of outrage and jubilation on Twitter after many felt their biscuit eating beliefs had been violated, while others were relieved to finally find someone who shared their technique.

New techniques were offered, confusion was expressed and someone even threatened to call the biscuit police.

One tweeter named Margaret responded saying "you might as well just chew on some hay", unless you have the chocolate on the bottom.

Paul on the other hand had a more aggressive technique - to "shove a whole one in my gob for maximum effect".

Similarly, another tweeter suggested just having two, in a sandwich format, meaning more biscuit and less mess - so everyone wins.

In response to Amna, @sjh_canada offered this bizarre explanation: "Other wise down so it dries out your tongue, to give it more capacity to absorb melted chocolate."

Although it contradicts Amna's way of thinking, this tweeter has a well-thought-out theory behind their technique.

"They are eaten balanced on one thumb, biscuit down, so you can turn pages chocolate free, and so that you can feel satisfied with your ability to change thumb position in ways that counterbalance the biscuit with every bite," Dominic wrote.

Dominic's technique probably isn't suited to everyone, if you just want to eat your biscuit without dropping it.

Meanwhile this tweeter is taking things to another level threatening to call the police.

"I'm calling the Police. This is a biscuit-eating office," Leigh wrote. He's clearly not a fan of chocolate thumb prints all over his possessions.

After all this debating, Anna seems to find an answer to her own question when she Googles the question and receives this answer.

McVitie's have actually previously stated the chocolate actually goes on the bottom, confirming Amna's tweet.

Someone wrote to the company on Facebook to ask the all-important question.

"Please can you help us solve a debate: Which is the top of this yummy McVitie's chocolate hobnob? The chocolate side or the nobby side?" wrote Keely Perryman on the McVitie's Facebook page.

The response was this: "Our Hobnobs goes through a reservoir of chocolate, so it's on the bottom!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.