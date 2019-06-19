Hated Hummer’s back with a huge twist

IT'S the car that built its reputation belching diesel exhaust fumes on battlefields for the American military, but Hummer could soon be revived as a clean, green all-electric brand, according to a report out of America.

News organisation Bloomberg says General Motors is considering recharging the military-inspired American brand as part of its future to create a family of electric vehicles.

It would also provide a rugged rival to Jeep, the most successful brand of arch rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The Hummer was on of the thirstiest vehicles ever produced.

A born-again Hummer is far from a done deal, the publication saying it is "just an idea GM is considering" according to sources "familiar with the matter".

But such a project could make sense, with General Motors already developing an electric truck that would provide the all-important architecture and electric components for something as large as a Hummer.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call in March: "We intend to create an all-electric future that includes a complete range of EVs, including full-size pickups."

GM president and former Holden boss Mark Reuss did not rule anything out with the top secret Hummer project, but nor was he overly optimistic when asked about the potential to revive Hummer.

The Hummer was known for its tough off-road ability.

"I love Hummer," he told Bloomberg last week.

"I'm not sure. We're looking at everything."

Hummer was created in the early 1990s from the original Humvee military machine, using its vertically slotted grille and rugged looks to create a civilian version that went on to be a hit with rappers, Hollywood stars and four-wheel drive enthusiasts.

It was bought by General Motors in the late 1990s and changed its focus from military machines to civilian SUVs.

In the 2000s Hummer went on to spawn a three-tiered family that used the rugged looks of the original military machine but underpinnings from other GM SUVs.

Regular versions maintained the bonnet-mounted helicopter hooks and familiar chunky styling of the original military version that was renamed H1.

General Motors had plans to further expand the range but the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 reduced demand and contributed to the automotive giant shutting the brand down as it entered voluntary bankruptcy in 2009.