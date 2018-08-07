Harry Potter breaks Aussie records

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is coming to Melbourne in 2019. Picture: Matthew Murphy

HARRY Potter And The Cursed Child has already made history in Australia.

The two-part stage show will start playing in Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2019 and already ticket sales have been overwhelming to say the least.

More than 200,000 seats were snapped up last week during a pre-sale which was open to mailing list subscribers, making it the highest-selling presale in Australian history according to Fairfax.

Tickets for the general public went on sale yesterday with thousands of fans waiting online in the digital queue in the hopes of securing seats.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

It is one play presented in two parts which are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

"It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children," the official synopsis says.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is already a smash hit around the world.

"While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places."

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is already the most awarded play in theatre history since opening in London in July 2016. It's won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards including Best New Play and Best Director and has won six Tony Awards.

But given the play is shown in two parts, Harry Potter fans can expect to feel the pinch. Tickets for each part range from $65 to $175 meaning you'll have to pay $130 minimum to see both.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.