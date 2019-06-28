Harry and Meghan to visit South Africa

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle will visit South Africa in a few months, in what will be their first official tour as a family.

The trip announced on Thursday is set to be one of Meghan's first international trips since the birth of the couple's son Archie last month.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to South Africa this Autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The prince, 34, will also stop off in Angola and Malawi, with a "short working visit" to Botswana on his way to meet his 37-year-old wife and baby son.

The couple's Instagram account, Sussex Royal, said the pair were "excited" and "really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond."

The post concluded: "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

The exact date of the trip has not been announced.

Harry and his brother Prince William have travelled throughout Africa and are involved in efforts to protect wildlife there. Harry is patron to a charity helping children in Lesotho.

Harry and Meghan reportedly fell in love after he invited her on a five-day camping trip to Botswana.

The couple returned for Meghan's 36th birthday in 2017, not long before they were engaged. They are believed to have spent their ultra-secret honeymoon in East Africa.

A few years ago, Harry admitted the continent is the place "where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world".

There were rumours in April that the Duke and Duchess had been in discussions about moving to Africa to take on a "bespoke" role combining charity work and promoting Britain in a bid to capitalise on their "rock star" status.

But a royal spokesperson said "no decision" had yet been made about any potential overseas postings.