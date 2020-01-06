Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Business

Harris Scarfe confirms 21 stores in five states will shut

by AAP with Glen Norris, John Dagge
6th Jan 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-one Harris Scarfe stores across five states will close over the next four weeks after the retailer was placed in receivership in December.

The administrators say 44 stores will continue to trade with the group offered for sale.

There are eight stores in Queensland, but it is unclear at this stage if any of them will be affected by the closures.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partner Vaughan Strawbridge says the move to close stores was a difficult decision but necessary to position the Harris Scarfe business for a successful sale.

The retailer employs more than 1800 people across network of 66 stores, generating annual sales of $380 million.

QUT retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer last month said Harris Scarfe had been squeezed out by "cheap and cheerful" retail operators such as Big W, Target and Kmart which sold private label brands sourced from China and other low-cost manufacturing countries.

Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes
Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Harris Scarfe's Queensland outlets included Townsville, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, Morayfield, Chermside and Carindale.

In 2016, the retailer renewed a push into the increasingly tough Queensland market and was upbeat about the future of the traditional department store.

The store, which placed itself in the middle of the market between Target and Myer, operated with separate departments for fashion, homewares, manchester

business closing down editors picks harris scarfe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina Cup day to be a ‘carnival’

        premium_icon Ballina Cup day to be a ‘carnival’

        News IT'S a new era for the Ballina Jockey Club’s marquee event, and food trucks will be a feature off the track.

        Wish for a supermarket is still on the grocery list

        premium_icon Wish for a supermarket is still on the grocery list

        News Council pushing for action on commercial land in Ballina Heights

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declares state of emergency.

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.