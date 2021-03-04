Hard Rock timeline questioned in Christian Porter claim

References to Sydney’s Hard Rock Cafe at a press conference have raised questions over the timeline of events relating to allegations against Christian Porter.

Questions are being raised about the accuracy of Attorney-General Christian Porter's accuser's timeline of events.

At Wednesday's emotional press conference, Mr Porter was asked by a reporter whether or not he had "been out to dinner, went dancing at the Hard Rock Café, and then walked the girl back to her room" before the sexual assault she claims took place at a debating tournament in 1988.

However, news reports about the opening of Sydney's Hard Rock Café suggest it did not open until 1989.

One newspaper account of the opening reads, "When Sydney's Hard Rock Café opened its doors in Crown Street, Darlinghurst, in 1989, 900 people paid $200 each to munch on burgers, mingle with celebrities, and marvel at the rock 'n' roll memorabilia."

A video on YouTube posted a year ago, and also dated 1989, shows MTV broadcasting from the event.

Interior of Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney, in the 1990s.

While the exact substance of the woman's complaints against Porter is not known, the reporter asking the question said that this what she alleged about the timeline of the incident.

At his media conference, Mr Porter strenuously denied the charges brought by the woman, who killed herself last year.

Earlier this week NSW Police said that they considered the matter closed.

