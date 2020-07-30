Hard play in tough conditions on the hockey field

HOCKEY: AW Coraki's Nella Bradford in control of the ball while Star's Nat Psarakis looks for an opportunity to tackle for possession. Photo Shez Napper

HOCKEY players are made of stern stuff as where grounds allowed, played on despite cold and rain on the weekend.

Far North Coast Hockey secretary Clint Mallett said while rain didn't stop play at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah’s state-of-the-art hockey grounds on Saturday, “the games in Ballina had to be postponed”.

“Covid and rain kept the crowds low, but it did not stop Northern Star A Men from defeating the Ballina’s second side 7-0,” he said.

“The scores did not reflect the game and the Ballina side was extremely competitive and tested their opposition throughout the match.”

HOCKEY MEN: AM Northern Star's Ryan McGuiness setting up an opportunity to score against Ballina. Photo: Shez Napper

“The Star side is a grade above and their fitness and skill levels came through always.”

Mallett said Star were able to defend the Ballina advances and their attack was calculated and deliberate.

“Hat Tricks were the name of the day with Ritchie Wightman and Peter Forshaw both scoring three for Star and Jesse Hughes added the extra,” he aid.

“Callum Brown, John Parker, Peter Ryan and Neil Stone stood out for Ballina.”

Mallett said in the FNCH Women’s competition, “Northern Star were far to strong for a gallant Coraki winning 6-1.”

“Star were 3-0 up midway through the second quarter and Coraki were looking for answers,” he said.

“Ellen Sellar opened the scoring for the home side with field goal, Natalie Psarksis made it two after converting a penalty corner (then) Kate Marshall’s solid shot low and hard gave Star the third goal.”

Mallett said Jade Gray scored for Coraki towards the end of the first half.

“Right-on halftime Star were awarded a penalty corner and Alana Albertini made no mistake pushing the rebound of Coraki’s keeper and converting that opportunity into a goal,” he said.

“Star went to the break at 4-1 (then) in the second section went to five.

“The sixth goal was a combination of mum and daughter when Alana Albertini laid off a pass for her mum Leanne Albertini to score,” Mallett said.

“Coraki has a new side with quality players and that showed in parts and they will bounce back.”

Best players for Star were Kate Marshall, Analyce Bodley and Natalie Psarksis while from Coraki outstanding efforts came from Nella Bradford, Kalani Moss and Olivia Osborne.