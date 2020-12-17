Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
News

HARD LUCK: Kingaroy man faces court after police find Viagra

Holly Cormack
17th Dec 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man will face court next year after police located unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills in his vehicle on Monday.

At 12pm on December 14, police intercepted a Peugeot sedan on William Street at Kingaroy.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located the little blue pills, which the 41-year-old driver failed to provide a prescription for.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with the alleged unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

More Stories

court crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        Premium Content FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        News Residents urged to only use water for essential purposes as crews work to repair break.

        NRL star’s message after ‘disappearance’

        NRL star’s message after ‘disappearance’

        Rugby League Manly legend Steve Matai explains disappearance after reports

        ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        Premium Content ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        News The Prime Minister visited New Italy to officially open the upgraded highway.

        UPDATED: All the latest road closures on the Northern Rivers

        UPDATED: All the latest road closures on the Northern Rivers

        News For your own safety, remember if it is flooded, forget it