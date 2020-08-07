Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Photo by Luke Marsden.
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Photo by Luke Marsden.
News

Hard border closure could turn Northern Rivers into mini Qld

Javier Encalada
7th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NOW that Queensland is off limits for NSW and ACT residents, will Sydneysiders and Canberrans flock to the Northern Rivers for a weekend under the sun?

Julie Stewart, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager said it's too early to say, but explained the number of visitors to the area was still less than in previous years.

"With the announcement of border closures, the identification of hot spots and travel restrictions, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is still operating with decreased services and therefore expect a downturn in passenger numbers," she said.

"Melbourne services ceased from July 12, although services from Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra continue to operate."

Ballina airport is expecting five arrivals from Sydney this Friday, services by three airlines - Qantaslink, Jetstar and Rex.

Fly Pelican also has a departure to Canberra scheduled for Friday noon.

Ms Stewart said the airport will work with the airlines and the NSW Government to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and the community.

"The airport continues to provide a range of measures outlined in their COVID Safety Plan. Measures include additional cleaning and sanitisation, temperature checks of all departing and arriving passengers, as well as restricting terminal access to passengers and airport staff to maintain social distancing," she explained.

ballina ballina byron gateway airport ballina shire council byron bay northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW hits 'very dangerous' point in crisis

        NSW hits 'very dangerous' point in crisis

        News NSW residents have been warned they are "at a very dangerous place in the pandemic", with more quarantine rules to kick in tonight.

        MISSING: Have you seen Danielle?

        MISSING: Have you seen Danielle?

        News POLICE are calling on the community to help them find Danielle Lander who was last...

        ‘TOOL HEAVEN’: Mega store planned for Ballina

        Premium Content ‘TOOL HEAVEN’: Mega store planned for Ballina

        News ATTENTION tradies, renovators and DIYers: One of Australia’s biggest tool retailers...

        7 incredible homes that sold for more than $1 million

        Premium Content 7 incredible homes that sold for more than $1 million

        News THE pandemic has not affected real estate prices here ‒ check out these amazing...