Happy moment sentimental jewellery returned

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Evans Head resident Jayden, reunites Beverley with her handbag that was stolen 21 years ago.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Evans Head resident Jayden, reunites Beverley with her handbag that was stolen 21 years ago.

POLICE have shared the moment an Evans Head woman was reunited a precious gold watch, stolen 23 years ago.

A woman has had a handbag, stolen 21 years ago, returned.

Last week, Richmond Police District posted shared a story about some property which had been located in the Evans Head area.

They shared a photo of Evans Head resident Jayden, officially returning the property he found to the very happy owner, 77-year-old Beverley.

A woman has had a handbag, stolen 21 years ago, returned.

Beverley told police the located handbag contained a gold watch which was a gift her mother had given to her all those years ago.