Menu
Login
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
Politics

Hanson milks Labor support for dairy bill

22nd Oct 2019 12:55 PM

Federal Labor will back Pauline Hanson's bid to set a base price for milk and install a mandatory code of conduct for dairy farmers and processors.

The One Nation leader put the bill to parliament last Wednesday, saying the processors and retailers were being "cold-hearted and cruel" and putting their profits ahead of the viability of dairy farms.

Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday agreed to back the legislation.

Senator Hanson also won support from the opposition last week for an inquiry into the re-regulation of the industry, while the government fast-tracked a mandatory code of conduct to take effect in January rather than mid-2020.

More Stories

dairy farmers drought pauline hanson politics

Top Stories

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Breaking A BOMB expert was flown in to assess the explosive device.

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Three vehicles involved in incident south of Woodburn

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure