Hang the expense and buy some art

If I had pots of money, I know exactly what I would do. Assuming my home had all the required comforts and conveniences, my money would be spent on art. A lot of people think that art is the last luxury, or lowest priority. But in reality, it is art that lasts; it is art that brings true joy and meaning to our lives. Art, as the saying goes, washes away the dust of everyday life.

I'm especially lucky to know many artists. I could say without much exaggeration that half my friends are artists of one variety or another - painters, sculptors and potters. The only joy greater than buying a piece of art is buying art from someone you love and someone you want to support in their hard choice to be an artist.

Everyone knows the inherent poverty of choosing to make a living from art, especially in the 'emerging' phase. I'm not suggesting buying any piece of art from someone just because you care about him or her, but if you truly love something an artist you are acquainted with has produced, if you can, my strong suggestion is to purchase it.

If my home was to go up in flames I know exactly what I would grab - and that would be my favourite, precious, irreplaceable original paintings. They will be with me until the end and will probably happily adorn the walls of my aged care room facility.