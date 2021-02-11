Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Crime

HANDS UP: Man pulls chocolate bars from pocket during search

Hugh Suffell
11th Feb 2021 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local concrete labourer has fronted court after police found a weapon in his car when he was buying chocolate in Helidon.

Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a category M weapon in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were conducting patrols in Helidon when they came across two males standing by a ute on January 24, 2021.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police approached the two men, one of them being Garner, and conducted a search of their car.

Police located a folded flick knife in the centre console, that had the ability to be opened with one hand using a button, senior sergeant Windsor said.

The knife had a three to four inch blade, classifying it as a category M weapon.

When given the chance to speak in court, Garner said he was exiting the Helidon store with "three chocolates in my hand" when police approached him.

"He asked me to pull my hands out of my pockets so he could search them," Garner said.

Garner told Acting Magistrate Graham Carroll "yes it was a flick knife, but I used that for work as a concreter".

Magistrate Carroll said Garner had previously been charged with possessing a taser last year.

In sentencing he told the court there was "no suggestion" Garner was using the knife for violent purposes but said he should be "careful" where he leaves it as "knives are dangerous".

Magistrate Carroll imposed a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        68 products recalled already this year

        Premium Content 68 products recalled already this year

        News FROM baby rattles to a Bentley, 68 products have been recalled by the ACCC in 2021. Do you have one of these potentially dangerous items lurking in your home?

        Man accused of sexual assaulting boys hospitalised 12 times

        Premium Content Man accused of sexual assaulting boys hospitalised 12 times

        News The man allegedly sexually and indecently assaulted two teenagers who were in his...

        Men involved in tragic Ballina death enter pleas

        Premium Content Men involved in tragic Ballina death enter pleas

        News Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in East...

        New shopping centre on the cards for Ballina

        Premium Content New shopping centre on the cards for Ballina

        News Plans to develop the commercial site have been on hold for years