Hands up if you got a second hand bargain

THEY had $5 bucks each and "went to town”.

Eight-year-olds Taylia Borwn and Eliza Smith didn't leave their parents too much out of pocket as they hit Second Hand Saturday sales at Ballina Primary School over the weekend.

Taylia picked up a bright helmet and backpack, while Eliza scored a giant cockatoo, with all the proceeds going to the P&C school Committee.

The annual garage sale promoted by councils was held in homes, community halls and school across Lismore, Tweed and Byron Shires to reduce waste and to save residents money.

Debbie Wilson of Lennox Head at Op Shop Saturday, Ballina Primary School. Alina Rylko

Debbie Wilson of Lennox Head found a $4 handbag.

"What a bargain, this is great,” she said.

"And with profits to the school, the purchase is much sweeter.”