Handmade and helping

CRAFTS: Wood Sky Sage's hand-crafted wooden planters and mosquito burners are just some of the handmade wares available at the Craft and Garden Fair.

HAND-KNITTED clothing and blankets with love in every stitch, beautiful blooms which have been carefully grown, pickles and preserves made using long-perfected recipes.

You can pick up these, and much more, at the Quota Club of Alstonville's Craft and Garden Fair this weekend.

All of your favourite stalls will be there, along with 11 new craft stallholders and six new stallholders in the gardening section.

Rebecca Field from Two Little Feet is back with her funky range of children's dress ups, while newcomer former chef Gary Smith will showcase his talents in everything from making delectable cupcakes and slices, to handcrafting soap.

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at spinning or weaving, Lismore Spinners and Weavers will be along giving demonstrations.

Other demonstrations include paper crafts, scrapbooking, canvas

art, mixed media and quilting.

In the gardening section, you will be spoilt for choice with succulents, herbs, ornamentals, ferns, cacti, indoor plants and hanging baskets.

Gardening tools and accessories will also be available.

The children will be entertained, with Alstonville Pre School providing fun and exciting activities.

There will be Lego displays, and Lego available for them to explore their creativity. The Quota Club cafe will provide a coffee, cake, Devonshire tea or light lunch, with a barbecue in the pavilion area.

The annual event is the Club's biggest fundraiser for the year, with all funds raised going back into the community.

Stall co-ordinator Robyn Powell said the annual event was a fantastic day out for everyone, while helping others in the community.

"This is not a market. Everything sold at the fair has all been handmade or crafted or grown locally,” she said.

The Quota Club of Alstonville's fundraisers support a wide variety of community actions, including helping the hearing and speech impaired, as well as women and children subject to domestic violence and those within the community needing assistance.

The Quota Club has also organised several ongoing awards and scholarships for children and young adults, supporting them from primary through to university.

Make sure you drop into the Craft and Garden Fair this weekend at the Showgrounds, opening from 9am each morning.