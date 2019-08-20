Menu
Login
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

arrest deaths in custody editors picks handcuffs hospital police

Top Stories

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    Sport ALL your athletics, bowls, bridge and golf results from the Ballina Shire competitions.

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Community The organisation has helped hundreds of people over the years

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Council News The work will be finished in time for popular skateboarding comp

    Night works begin on The Coast Rd

    Night works begin on The Coast Rd

    News Two new roundabouts and an underpass are being built