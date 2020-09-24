Menu
A hammerhead shark sighting has closed an Evans Head beach.
Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
AN EVANS Head beach has been closed this afternoon after a 2.5m hammerhead shark was spotted by Surf Life Saving.

According to Shark Smart, the hammerhead was spotted just after 4pm.

It comes after a number of shark reports around the region today.

  • 3.16m white shark tagged and released from smart drumline at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina at 3.31pm
  • DPI Fisheries advised a tagged white shark was detected by the Lighthouse Beach, Ballina receiver at 12pm
  • Surf Life Saving NSW reported a 2m bull shark 70m north of the Cudgen river mouth, heading south, around 11.45am.
  • Swimmers were also cleared from Main Beach, Byron Bay, at 11.30am after Surf Life Saving NSW spotted an "unknown" species of shark.

To stay up to date with shark sightings, and for safety information, visit www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au.

