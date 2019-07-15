Hamilton ignored team order in victory

Lewis Hamilton is not shying away from his decision to ignore team orders to pit in his final sprint to the finish line during Sunday night's historic British Grand Prix.

Hamilton made history in the race by becoming the first driver to win the iconic British Grand Prix six times.

He was in a class of his own at the end of the race as he cleared the entire field by more than 21 seconds after his one-stop strategy proved to be a genius move and the difference between himself and teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished second.

Having passed Bottas through the fortune of being able to pit during a safety car, Hamilton streaked away to win by 25 seconds, while Ferrari's Charles LeClerc was the only driver anywhere near the Mercedes duo, finishing 30 seconds behind the reigning world champion.

Hamilton was asked by team officials to pit in the final laps of the race to put on a new set of tyres in a bid to lock-up the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race.

However, Hamilton shot his team down and refused to come in.

He said after the race he did not want to take the risk of having his team botch the pit stop and hand victory to Bottas.

In a perfect result for Hamilton, he held onto the fastest lap record despite his deteriorating tyres.

"I had a pitstop window, but there's the entry of the pitlane, there's the stop, there's extra pressure on the mechanics to do the pitstop - not that I doubt them at all, but you just give a chance to it [to go wrong]," he said, according to autosport.com.

"I had saved enough in the tyres, I felt good with the hard tyre, I could keep going. I did have some blistering, so I was kind of conflicted, [thinking] should I stop?

"It would have brought us closer, but there were seven laps left, it's very hard to catch a 21-second delta at the pace I could still do, so I decided [not to stop].

"It's rare to go against the team, but I decided today that was the best thing for me."

Mercdes team boss Toto Wolff said after the race it was a "50-50 decision" that the team was happy to leave up to Hamilton.

RICCIARDO TAKES ONE STEP FORWARD, ONE STEP BACK

Daniel Ricciardo couldn’t take advantage of the DNFs of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo's Renault team was "satisfied" with its two top-ten finishes despite being unable to take advantage of Sebastian Vettel's crash with Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo started seventh on the grid and finished the race seventh, despite Verstappen and Vettel taking each other out of the race.

Ricciardo dropped down the grid on the opening lap when Lando Norris got a quick start off the blocks.

The time of the safety car also derailed his pursuit of McLaren's Carlos Sainz with the Spaniard able to pit during the yellow flag period while Ricciardo's one stop strategy left him unable to take the same advantage.

Ricciardo threw everything at Sainz in the closing laps, but didn't have the power to execute a pass.

"All in all, I think it was a good race," Ricciardo said, according to Renault Sport.

"Initially, I thought my start wasn't bad but Lando [Norris] just managed to get me after some clean racing. We got him back on the undercut but then the Safety Car played into Carlos' [Sainz] hands with a free pit-stop and that was a bit frustrating.

"It was unlucky on our part but we hunted him down towards the end but couldn't mount a real attack to get past. It feels positive to be back in the top ten especially after the last two rounds. Our single-lap and race pace has certainly been a solid turnaround in a short period of time. Looking back to two weeks ago, we'd have taken this result."

LECLERS PROMISES FIERY RESPONSE

Charles Leclerc says the Austrian GP changed his thinking on what was acceptable in F1 after delivering an impressive and combative drive to the podium in the British GP.

Two weeks on from losing out on victory in a wheel-banging clash with Max Verstappen, an overtake upheld by a post-race investigation, Leclerc spent much of Sunday's Silverstone race battling the Dutchman again - and this time gave as good as he got.

The 21-year-olds engaged in several rounds of battles, including making contact at Vale, but stewards took no action against any incident.

"That was definitely the most fun I've ever had in my Formula 1 car," said Leclerc, voted Sunday's driver of the day by fans.

"It's a short career, only one year and a half, but it was very fun inside the car.

"Austria was quite an eye-opener for me to understand how far we could go and what was accepted. I'm very happy to race like this. Every driver wants to race hard and that's what we did for most of the race.

"Always borderline but always within the rules and it was very enjoyable."

Leclerc had run ahead of Verstappen in third behind Mercedes' drivers in the race's first stint but by lap 22 was down in sixth after two pit stops in quick succession.

The 21-year-old had pitted on lap 13 for a second set of the medium tyres but, once the Safety Car was called eight laps later for Antonio Giovinazzi's crash, Ferrari pitted Leclerc again to move him on to the hard tyres, meaning he did not have to stop again.

On lap 36, Leclerc passed Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in a brilliant around-the-outside move at Village and then was promoted back into third a lap later when Sebastian Vettel lost control of his Ferrari and slammed into the back of Verstappen, sending both cars into the gravel.

"I was a bit unlucky with the Safety Car but a bit lucky with the crash for Max, unfortunately there was also Seb in it," reflected the 21-year-old.

"Overall I think third was the best we could have done today."

Leclerc's fourth successive podium - the best run of his nascent career - now puts him just three points behind Vettel in the championship after the German scored zero points for the first time in 12 months following his crash.

- James Galloway, Sky Sports