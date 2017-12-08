Menu
Hall's 112 year old floor boards torn up

GRANT FOR FLOOR: Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliot (centre) at Tintenbar Hall with children Cruz Hoskin and Sahra Tester and Cr Keith Williams and hall committee president Sara Gillan.
GRANT FOR FLOOR: Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliot (centre) at Tintenbar Hall with children Cruz Hoskin and Sahra Tester and Cr Keith Williams and hall committee president Sara Gillan.

AFTER 112 years, Tintenbar hall is getting a new floor.

Last week, Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliot, announced a $20,000 grant to the hall committee to go towards the cost of replacing the wooden floor, which was put in in 1905, but the timber could date back to the 1880s making it 125 years old.

Tintenbar hall committee president, Sarah Gillan, said the cost to replace the floorboards would be $42,520.

She said the committee will be holding a "pledge-a-plank” fundraiser as it did when the verandah floor was replaced.

And those who like recycled timber can keep an eye out for the sale of the historic boards, expected to happen midway next year once the project has been completed.

Ms Gillan said the hall was getting plenty of use, and it was time to replace the timber floor - there were spots where you see through the cracks. The fundraiser will be launched next year.

The grant comes from the Stronger Communities Program.

Lismore Northern Star

