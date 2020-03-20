Menu
Kade Harrison, 10, from St Catherine's Catholic College, was surrounded by friends and family, last Friday, as he 'shaved for a cure'. Kerry Dibbin is doing the honours.
News

Hair-raising experience raises $1500 for charity

Deborah Friend
20th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROSERPINE student has raised a whopping $1500 for the Leukaemia Foundation through shaving his head.

Kade Harrison, 10, who attends St Catherine’s Catholic College, was surrounded by friends and family, last Friday, as he ‘shaved for a cure’ and had his luscious locks chopped as part of the World’s Greatest Shave.

Doing the honours with the scissors, electric shaver and coloured sprays was family friend Kerry Dibbin, who has battled multiple brain tumours, finally being given the all-clear in December last year.

Kade Harrison's transformation started with coloured spray.
Kade, who is in Year 6, shaved his head in 2016 to support Kerry, as she was just about to start her treatment. He especially wanted her to be the one to shave his head this time.

“I was about to go into therapy, in 2016, and Kade said he wanted to shave his head too, saying, I know my hair’s going to grow back but Kerry’s might not,” Kerry said.

Mum Bonnie Harrison, from Woodwark, said Kade was very persistent in his desire to help people.

“He has asked for a couple of years if he could do the World’s Greatest Shave and I said no and then he asked again this year. He said, please mum can I do it this year? So this time I said yes.”

It was then time to chop Kade's pigtail off.
Before the chop, Kade, who is House Leader of Frayne at school, said he was nervous about his hair going, but he needn’t have worried as his friends all gave him the thumbs up on the resultant hairstyle.

Things are getting serious, the shaver's out.
Having almost trebled his original target of $350, Kade was aiming to raise as much money as he could, with all donations going towards supporting Aussie families facing blood cancer, as well as funding vital research.

The final result - head shaved, $1500 raised for charity, feeling happy.
