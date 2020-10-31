Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

Hail the size of golf balls has fallen across the Northern Rivers.

SHORT, sharp vicious storms, delivering torrential horizontal ran and golf ball sized hail stones have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Black clouds descended from nowhere over Byron Shire and other parts of the Northern Rivers as the predicted dangerous thunderstorms rolled through.

With gusty wind driving rain horizontally into property, it certainly put a dampener on Halloween celebrations.

In Federal, hail stones crashed off tin roofs in an orchestra of sound which also included thunder and lightning.

Weather radar from Saturday.

Gusts of wind over 50kp/h were recorded in several parts of the Northern Rivers and the rain bucketed down in short bursts.

The heavy weather circled around and returned several times, moving from blanketing rain to bright sunshine in a matter of minutes.