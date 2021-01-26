Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tom Brady guided his team into the Super Bowl without his partner in crime, shattering one of the NFL’s biggest myths.
Tom Brady guided his team into the Super Bowl without his partner in crime, shattering one of the NFL’s biggest myths.
Sport

‘Had us fooled’: Coach’s merciless roasting of footy star

by Greg Joyce
26th Jan 2021 8:28 AM

Bill Belichick may never see it, as a noted non-user of "SnapFace," but social media came trolling for him Sunday night.

As Tom Brady clinched his ticket to a 10th Super Bowl - his first outside of New England after helping the Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship - the Belichick-Brady debate was reignited, largely at the expense of the longtime Patriots coach.

"Belichick had us fooled this whole time," former Patriots safety James Ihedigbo tweeted.

Watch every single game of the NFL Post-Season including Super Bowl LV LIVE with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Brady's first nine trips to the Super Bowl came with Belichick and the Patriots - they won six together - with the question eventually becoming who was more responsible for their success. But in the first season after Brady left, the 43-year-old will be playing for another ring in Super Bowl 2021 while Belichick and the Patriots watch from home after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs.

That put Belichick squarely in the crosshairs of social media Sunday night, with users invoking the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme and others to poke fun at the coach.

 

 

 

 

This article was originally published by the NY Post and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as 'Had us fooled': Coach's merciless roasting

football sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        Premium Content ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        News A 34-year old man was charged after attacking a passer-by and then assaulting police in Byron Bay.

        Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Premium Content Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Crime The alleged victim was carried on the bonnet for 10 metres

        Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        Premium Content Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        News The man fell down the hill, where he appeared to sleep for a few minutes, before...

        Woman fights charges over alleged $66k fraudulent transfers

        Premium Content Woman fights charges over alleged $66k fraudulent transfers

        Crime She is charged with dishonestly obtaining a large sum of money