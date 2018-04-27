Menu
Login
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court. Northern Star
Crime

Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

Hamish Broome
by
27th Apr 2018 3:44 AM

FORMER Lismore gynecologist Glenn Taylor will face a Sydney court today over the alleged sexual and indecent assault of dozens of female patients.

Dr Taylor is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, where his planned trial was relocated last year.

The former Richmond Hill resident, who now lives in Southport on the Gold Coast, was originally arrested and charged in November 2016.

The 62-year-old subsequently faced a total of 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault allegedly relating to more than 30 female patients.

In November last year he was charged with a further five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault.

All charges allegedly concerned female patients who Dr Taylor was treating at various times between 1992 up until March 2016.

court glenn taylor gynecologist lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies THE franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today with sold out screenings.

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Local Partners