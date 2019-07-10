Menu
Guy Sebastian cops it from NRL fans

10th Jul 2019 8:58 PM

Another State of Origin game and yet again the choice of entertainment has left a lot to be desired in the eyes of NRL fans.

For Game III of the Origin series the NRL opted for something a little more mild than Eskimo Joe for Game II in the form of pop star Guy Sebastian.

Mild indeed it was as The Voice Australia judge performed his latest song Choir and the crowd stayed, well lukewarm.

It wasn't exactly Cold Chisel or even a muted Billy Idol in the realm of songs to get the fans amped for the big game and that was noted by several fans on social media who accused the NRL of being out of touch with their fanbase.

Some begged the NRL for something a lot edgier, such as the aforementioned Chisel.

Others used sarcasm or just straight up mean tweets to express their displeasure at the selection of performer and song.

 

 

 

Others questioned Sebastian's choice of wardrobe as he donned a military theme for the performance.

Not to mention that of his back-up dancers.

 

Guy Sebastian and his back-up dancers.
Some though were fans of the inaugural Australian Idol winner and his performance, proving you can please some fans.

 

 

