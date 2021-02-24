Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 6:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        36 trees to get chopped to make way for luxury treetop cabin

        Premium Content 36 trees to get chopped to make way for luxury treetop cabin

        News The treetop cabin has already been approved, but now the applicant has to deal with all the trees on the site.

        Man thought assault victim was dealing drugs in carpark

        Premium Content Man thought assault victim was dealing drugs in carpark

        News The court heard the attacker felt “protective” of the Byron Bay township and was...

        5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        Premium Content 5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        News A weed control expert listed five weeds found in local backyards that look great...

        Severe storms heading towards the region this afternoon

        Premium Content Severe storms heading towards the region this afternoon

        News BoM has predicted unsettled weather this afternoon across the region.