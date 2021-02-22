AN ELDERLY woman has been arrested after allegedly whipping out a gun and threatening a group of people at a boat ramp in Darwin.

According to NT Police, the 75-year-old woman had been camping in her vehicle at the East Arm Boat Ramp when she got into a verbal dispute with a group of people around 11.30pm on Friday.

She then allegedly armed herself with a firearm and threatened the group, causing them to disperse.

Police were called and arrested the woman without incident.

She was taken to the Darwin Watch House where it was expected she would be charged with firearm related offences.

Meanwhile, a concerned call from the public led to NT Police stopping a 29-year-old man who had allegedly been driving erratically in Yarrawonga.

At the Palmerston Watch House the man undertook a breath test and returned a blood-alcohol level of 0.237, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Aerial of East Arm Boat Ramp at East Arm, Northern Territory, where recreational fisherman launch their boats.

He has been charged with high-range drink driving.

In the Red Centre, a 19-year-old male was charged with mid-range drink driving after he allegedly crashed head on with a taxi near the Tuncks Rd causeway and Liechhardt Tce around 2.15am.

Police alleged the man fled from the scene but later turned himself in.

No one was injured.

Two youths who were allegedly party of a trio that broke into the cafe at the Araluen Arts Centre were also arrested by Alice Springs police on Friday night.

It's understood three youth offenders smashed the front door of the cafe and stole cash.

Security alerted police and Strike Force Viper detectives were deployed.

Two youths were found and arrested but one youth, who is known to police, remains on the run.

Originally published as Gun-toting granny arrested after 'threatening' people at boat ramp