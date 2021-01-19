Menu
Rail staff were left in fear after a man whipped out a gun inside a carriage.
Crime

Gun sparks fear on train

by Kara Sonter
19th Jan 2021 8:16 PM
A man who whipped out a gun on a Brisbane train had railway staff in fear as he posed with the weapon.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard father Daniel Patrick Kelly, 45 of Beerwah, pulled out the black handgun in a 'quickdraw' motion while on board a train on January 3.

Prosecutors told the court the gun - which was actually a gel blaster - resembled a "fully functional semi automatic handgun" like a glock which struck fear through railway staff and security who could see Kelly with the gun inside the cabin.

The court heard Kelly, a farrier, had a few drinks the night of the offence, was remorseful and didn't realise he had been noticed by anyone.

The court heard Kelly lit a cigarette after walking off the train at Caboolture station and refused to put it out despite being told to do so by officials.

He pleaded guilty to one count of going armed so as to cause fear, smoking at the railway station in contravention to signage and unauthorised possession of the restricted drug Viagra.

"Bloody grow up," said Magistrate James Blanch.

Kelly was fined $1000.

