GUIDE: What you need to know for the Harvest Food Trail

The highly anticipated Northern Rivers Food Harvest Food Trail is coming up this weekend.

The Harvest Food Trail covers all aspects of the food industry across the Northern Rivers, from Husk Distillers in Tumbulgum down to Hotel Illawong in Evans Head and is a highlight of the annual foodie calendar.

Northern Rivers Food executive officer Anne Briggs said part of enjoying food was knowing the story.

“The 2021 Harvest Food Trail aims to connect people with authentic food and beverage experiences, where you can meet the makers and immerse yourself in the whole food experience, Ms Briggs said.

“It is a brilliant way to meet the people behind the food with a selection of inspiring Northern Rivers farms, manufacturers, restaurants, shopfronts, distilleries, breweries and outlets across the region."

Husk Distillers in Tumbulgum.

Some visitors will enjoy farms, not normally open to the public, to meet our trail blazing regenerative farmers and gain real insight into how food is grown and produced.

These include: Brookfarm at McLeod‘s Shoot, Forage at Myocum, Zentveld’s Coffee Plantation and Ducks Creek Macadamias farms at Newrybar, sugar cane farms in the Tweed at Tumbulgum and Mooball, Australian native produce at Wattle Tree Creek at Numulgi, Barefoot Farms (pecans) at Eltham and free range chickens (and music) at Rock Chic Eggs at Ballina.

Others will have a change to learn about food and drink preparation and speak to experts as part of tours and demonstrations.

The Farm at Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

For these we offer: indigenous cooking demonstrations a Karkalla in Byron Bay, The Farm at Byron Bay and Bun Coffee at Byron Bay, Dona Cholita at Buringbar, and Tropical Fruit World at Duranbah in the Tweed.

For everyone looking to find out more about brewing and distilling and to take part in classes and tastings, Cape Byron Distillery, Lord Byron Distiller, Husk Distillers and Stone and Wood Brewery should be on your list.

Those of us who enjoy a relaxed drinking and dining experience at our most-acclaimed restaurants look for Crystalbrook at Byron and their Pork and Pinot event, the Sunday Long Lunch at Harvest Newrybar and Hotel Illawong for their mezze plate.



Tropical Fruit World.



Beach Byron Bay and Bay Grocer at Byron Bay are also running a mini market with a showcase of products by local businesses including Salumi, Byron Bay Mozzarella, Byron Bay Tea, She Loves Cheese, Grumpy Grandma‘s Olives, Pyewackets Traditional Shrubs and Bread Social.

Santos Organics also have an organic pop-up at their Byron Bay store.

Duck Creek Macadamias.



For those without a car or less keen to travel there are two tours. Playing with Fire Native Foods and Explore Byron Bay have joined forces to offer indigenous tours in the Bangalow Parklands.

Delta Kay will take guests along the stunning Byron Creek to discover bush tucker plants, as well as plants used for natural medicine, jewellery, fibre, tools and weapons.

Table Under a Tree will also host a small group tour along the trail, where you’ll be offered special insights into seasonal, local produce, and the people behind it.

For more information on what’s on visit the Harvest Food Trail website here.

Hotel Illawong

Venues:

Farms:

Brookfarm at McLeod‘s Shoot

Forage at Myocum

Zentveld’s Coffee Plantation at Newrybar

Ducks Creek Macadamias farm at Newrybar

Sugar cane farms in the Tweed at Tumbulgum and Mooball,

Australian native produce at Wattle Tree Creek at Numulgi,

Barefoot Farms (pecans) at Eltham

Free range chickens (and music) at Rock Chic Eggs at Ballina.

Breweries and Distilleries:

Cape Byron Distillery

Lord Byron Distiller

Husk Distillers

Stone and Wood Brewery

Food demonstrations:

Karkalla in Byron Bay

The Farm at Byron Bay

Bun Coffee at Byron Bay

Dona Cholita at Buringbar

Tropical Fruit World at Duranbah

Relaxed dining:

Crystalbrook at Byron – Pork and Pinot event

Harvest Newrybar – Sunday Long Lunch

Hotel Illawong – mezze plate.



Originally published as GUIDE: What you need to know for the Harvest Food Trail