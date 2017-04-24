Guardians save the galaxy again from today

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. From left, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) in a scene from the movie Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2. Supplied by Marvel.

SET to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos.

The Guardians must fight to keep their new found family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage.

Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

The second part to the highly successful 2014 first film, which tells the story of Starlord, aka Peter Quill, a human child abducted by aliens who goes from rogue to hero.

Considered one of the best film adaptations of the original Marvel comics, the pressure is on as actors such as Karen Gillian, who pays Nebula, has said this follow up is better than the original film.

After many rumours, Karen Gillan reprised her role as Nebula without shaving her head.

Nathan Fillion plays actor Simon Williams (seen in movie posters).

In the comics, Simon Williams was Wonder Man, an Avenger who had a very successful side career as a Hollywood action star who did his own stunts.