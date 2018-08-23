Coast technician growing 'supercharged algae' in phone app

MAGIC FROM MOSS: Nusqe Spanton, CEO of Peregian based Provectus Algae with some of his revolutionary experiments.

A SUNSHINE Coast innovation will see "supercharged algae" revolutionise aquaculture industries, says its founder and CEO.

University of the Sunshine Coast graduate and experienced aquaculture technician Nusqe Stanton has developed LED grow lights and accompanying software that would dramatically cut costs and increase yield compared with traditional fluorescent lighting systems used in aquaculture.

The technology his business, Provectus Algae, has developed would see electricity savings of up to 87% and the potential for yield increases of up to 200%.

Based at Peregian Beach until last month, Mr Stanton started the business 18 months ago and now lives at Rainbow Beach, but his product has potential markets all over the world.

Algae has hundreds of uses and is an ingredient in everything from chocolate milk to plastics and pharmaceuticals. In aquaculture it's a food source.

If a fish hatchery is able to grow algae more efficiently, it will produce more fish.

That's why "every company we've talked to has been interested" and two commercial trials are already underway, Mr Stanton said.

"It plays a massive role in the starting life of whatever you're trying to grow and it can mean the difference between a highly valuable operation and one that just sort of gets by," he said.

The LED lighting system would be linked to Provectus Algae's app, allowing the lighting delivered to the algae to be tailored to a particular grower's needs.

With more than 5000 strains of marine algae, each has different light needs so this will make a huge difference, Mr Stanton said.

"It supercharges the algae to be able to absorb light much more efficiently," he said.

"When we develop these lighting systems it's going to revolutionise the way algae is grown and significantly change things."

Mr Stanton hit on the idea for working on lighting after trying, and failing, to increase algae growth rates for the pharmaceutical industry, using fluorescent lights.

"We couldn't get a high enough yield using fluorescent lighting to make it viable," he said.

"I thought, 'there's got to be a better way to do this'."

His research uncovered the potential for LED lighting to increase yields dramatically.

Provectus Algae has produced a prototype and with the help of a $40,000 federal government grant awarded this month will develop it to commercialisation stage.