‘Grossed out’: Sex slave’s Andrew claim

Virginia Giuffre is set to outline her side of the story on Prince Andrew in an interview with the BBC's flagship investigative show, Panorama.

Mrs Giuffre, 36, alleges she was trafficked as a sex slave by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001 and 2002, in the US, London and the Caribbean, when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew, 59, has vehemently denied he had sex with her and said he had no recollection of meeting her in a world-first interview with Newsnight last month.

Ms Giuffre, who now lives a low-key life in Cairns with her Australian husband and three children, said both she and Prince Andrew "know what happened".

"He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth," she said.

Virginia Giuffre has said Prince Andrew ‘knows what happened’ on the BBC's Panorama program. Picture: BBC Panorama

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, aged 17, at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London, Britain in 2001. Picture: US District Court Southern District of Florida

In a teaser for the interview, Ms Giuffre claimed the royal asked her to dance at London club Tramp, and that he was "the most hideous dancer" she'd ever seen "in her life".

"It was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, I mean his sweat.. it was raining, basically, everywhere... and I was just grossed out from it," she said.

"But I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey (Epstein) and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would expect from me."

She also explained that it was in the car ride to Maxwell's London house that she was given the order to have sex with the Queen's son.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey - and that just made me sick," she told the BBC.

Ms Giuffre's interview was filmed before Prince Andrew decided to conduct a 40-minute interview with Newsnight in an attempt to tell his side of the story.

However his decision to speak out was widely ridiculed after he failed to express any support for Epstein's victims or show regret for his friendship with the billionaire after he had been convicted for child sex offences.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre and could not explain how he was pictured with her in a property that is believed to have been the home of his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

He also revealed during the Newsnight interview he was at a Pizza Express in Woking the night he is alleged to have sex with Ms Giuffre, and he could not have been the man she described because he "didn't sweat" due to a medical condition he gained in the Falklands War.

Backlash from the Prince's extraordinary interview and his lack of sympathy for victims led to many charities and organisations distancing themselves from the Queen's second son.

He eventually issued a follow-up statement expressing support for those who have accused Epstein of sexual abuses and said he would assist law enforcement where possible.

Ghislaine Maxwell (left) is a former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein and friend of Prince Andrew (right).

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his New York jail cell in August. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File.

Mrs Guiffre has also accused Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, of being a co-conspirator with him. Mr Dershowitz said he has never met Mrs Giuffre and has dismissed her as a liar and an extortionist.

She also claims Gislaine Maxwell played a role in procuring her for sex - claims Ms Maxwell has denied.